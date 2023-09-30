Marcus residents encouraged to boil drinking water

A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
By Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARCUS, Iowa. (KTIV) - The Marcus Water Supply is recommending that all residents boil their water before drinking, or use a different water source.

This comes after a power outage Saturday morning where the well stopped pumping and the system lost pressure. In a press release, the Marcus Water Supply said that residents should bring their water to a boil for at least 1 minute and let it cool down before using it, due to the potential for bacterial contamination. This includes for uses such as drinking, making ice, brushing your teeth, or making food.

The Marcus Water Supply says that power has been restored and the system has been repressurized. They will be working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to take bacterial samples and test them to check the water quality. They say that they will notify the public when results are available, and when the advisory is lifted.

Anyone interested in more information can contact Douglas Dreckman, Water Superintendent, at (712) 229-1457.

