Navigator CO2 Ventures seeks to pause permit process in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - One of the two major carbon capture pipelines mapped for the tri-state region is hitting the pause button.

Navigator CO2 Ventures’ Heartland Greenway pipeline filed a motion with the Iowa Utilities Board today, requesting to withdraw their current procedural schedule and pause any further hearings and conferences. Navigator was scheduled to begin its evidentiary hearings with the Iowa Utilities Board for its permit in the state in June 2024.

According to the motion filed with the Iowa Utilities Board on Friday, September 29th, Navigator is “currently reviewing its Iowa route and technical specifications in light of recent decisions from regulatory authorities in neighboring states and individual landowner requests.” In the filing, Navigator says the review may lead to “revisions in the route and technical specifications as currently proposed” in its plans.

Earlier this month, South Dakota regulators denied Navigator’s permit for the part of the pipeline through that state. Alongside that permit denial, Navigator is currently awaiting approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

In its filing with the Iowa Utilities Board Friday, Navigator states it will refile with the IUB “on or before March 29, 2024″ with its updated plan for Iowa.

Navigator’s pipeline would traverse 1,300 miles across 5 states, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois, carrying carbon dioxide from industrial plants to be buried underground, or sequestered, in Illinois.

Another similar pipeline, Summit Carbon Solutions, finished week 6 of its permit hearings in front of the Iowa Utilities Board.

