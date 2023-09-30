Record heat will end with big fall cold front this week

Temperature Outlook
Temperature Outlook(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was hot and breezy with highs breaking the record of 92 set in 1897. More record heat is likely through Monday until a large cold front returns Siouxland to fall.

Expect a mild night with overnight lows potentially not making it below 70 degrees. The breeze will help but dew points in the 60s will make open-window households uncomfortable.

The heat is expected to continue Sunday with highs likely tying or breaking the record of 91 set in 2006. Winds will remain breezy as well.

While Monday’s high temperature record is likely out of reach, it will be a hot start to the week with highs close to 90 degrees and breezy south winds.

A big fall cold front will arrive Tuesday bringing the chance of widespread showers and storms through Tuesday night and much cooler weather.

Temperatures will slip below normal starting Wednesday with highs dipping into the middle 60s! Highs in the 60s will continue until Saturday when another cold front is projected to arrive, bringing highs down to the 50s.

At this time, lows in the middle 30s are possible Friday morning, so our first frost could be possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Check in with us on KTIV News 4 at 6 and 10 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
Police the two people in these photos are connected to several arson and criminal mischief...
Sioux City Police searching for arson suspects
The scene of a crash Thursday afternoon in Norfolk, Nebraska
Norfolk Police: 3 teens facing charges after crash involving stolen vehicle
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach gets 2 years probation after being found guilty of sexual exploitation

Latest News

Upper Level Pattern
Unusually warm weather to continue through the weekend
Upper Level Pattern
Unusually warm weather to continue through the weekend
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Hot stretch ahead with isolated storms Friday
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast