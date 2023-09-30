Record heat will end with big fall cold front this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was hot and breezy with highs breaking the record of 92 set in 1897. More record heat is likely through Monday until a large cold front returns Siouxland to fall.

Expect a mild night with overnight lows potentially not making it below 70 degrees. The breeze will help but dew points in the 60s will make open-window households uncomfortable.

The heat is expected to continue Sunday with highs likely tying or breaking the record of 91 set in 2006. Winds will remain breezy as well.

While Monday’s high temperature record is likely out of reach, it will be a hot start to the week with highs close to 90 degrees and breezy south winds.

A big fall cold front will arrive Tuesday bringing the chance of widespread showers and storms through Tuesday night and much cooler weather.

Temperatures will slip below normal starting Wednesday with highs dipping into the middle 60s! Highs in the 60s will continue until Saturday when another cold front is projected to arrive, bringing highs down to the 50s.

At this time, lows in the middle 30s are possible Friday morning, so our first frost could be possible. Stay tuned for updates.

