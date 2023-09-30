Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday afternoon felt like Summer with temperatures soaring into the 90s making it a great day to spend by the pool, and the Sioux City Metro swim team had the right idea diving into action at the Mickey Olson Invitational.

Final Team Results:

1st Place- Sioux City Metro 426

2nd Place- Lewis Central 300

3rd Place- Spencer Girls Swimming 297

4th Place- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 101

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.