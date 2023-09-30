Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday afternoon felt like Summer with temperatures soaring into the 90s making it a great day to spend by the pool, and the Sioux City Metro swim team had the right idea diving into action at the Mickey Olson Invitational.
Final Team Results:
1st Place- Sioux City Metro 426
2nd Place- Lewis Central 300
3rd Place- Spencer Girls Swimming 297
4th Place- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 101
