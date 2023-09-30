Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday afternoon felt like Summer with temperatures soaring into the 90s making it a great day to spend by the pool, and the Sioux City Metro swim team had the right idea diving into action at the Mickey Olson Invitational.

Final Team Results:

1st Place- Sioux City Metro 426

2nd Place- Lewis Central 300

3rd Place- Spencer Girls Swimming 297

4th Place- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 101

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
Police the two people in these photos are connected to several arson and criminal mischief...
Sioux City Police searching for arson suspects
The scene of a crash Thursday afternoon in Norfolk, Nebraska
Norfolk Police: 3 teens facing charges after crash involving stolen vehicle
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach gets 2 years probation after being found guilty of sexual exploitation

Latest News

Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational
Bishop Heelan's Quinn Olson takes the QB keeper in for a touchdown.
Bishop Heelan takes down Carroll to improve to 5-1 on the gridiron
Bishop Heelan takes down Carroll to improve to 5-1 on the gridiron
SportsFource Extra
SportsFource Extra: Week Six