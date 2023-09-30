Siouxland Snapshots: Last week of Summer and the First week of Fall

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - From interesting weather shots to beautiful landscapes, we’ve taken the photos viewers have sent us throughout the last couple of weeks and compiled them into this gallery.

This gallery is part of our new “Siouxland Snapshots” web series. Each week we’ll compile viewer-submitted photos from across Siouxland and put them into a web gallery that’s posted Saturday mornings.

If you would like to have one of your photos considered for “Siouxland Snapshots,” email it to connect@ktiv.com.

