Sounds of West 7th Street celebrates the rich music history in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City got a chance Saturday afternoon to experience the city’s music history on one of its most historic streets.

In the 1850′s West 7th Street was among the first plots of land that later became what we now know as Sioux City. In the 1930s the place was a melting pot of cultures and backgrounds; and was the city’s epicenter of rock n’ roll, jazz and gospel music. And this weekend West 7th Street held a festival to celebrate their rich music history.

“There was a lot going on here, culturally, there was an interesting mix of people,” said Matt Anderson, curator of history at the Sioux City public museum. “As the African-American community got more established, the music scene was an important part of that; especially jazz, blues, R&B, and rock n’ roll. That’s always been a part of the history here on West 7th.”

Saturday afternoon, Sounds of West 7th Street serenaded downtown Sioux City.

“It’s really fun, we’re excited to have folks come out and relive the history of West 7th, there used to be a big jazz club scene here. We’re excited to relive those moments,” said Sioux City’s community inclusion liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan.

“I think any history is important because it repeats itself, we learn a lot; and West 7th Street had a lot of black and Jewish history,” said the chair of the event Jim Jung. “Today we’re celebrating the black history, so it gives us a chance to celebrate music. Sioux City had this neat black background of music, and this helps to rejuvenate the street.”

Musicians came from all around Siouxland to perform in the event that was put together in just under 6 months.

“I’m blessed to know a lot of wonderful musicians in our community, and this is a perfect opportunity to showcase some of the amazing talent that we have in Siouxland,” said a member of the planning committee Margarite Reinert. “We’ve got several local artists that will be coming in and singing selections from gospel, jazz, and blues. And that’s paying homage to the history and musical roots of West 7th Street.”

During the event, Anderson also lead tours around West 7th Street telling the history of the area.

