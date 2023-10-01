Coyotes all out effort leads to upset over #2 NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KTIV) - For those who hadn’t been paying attention to the South Dakota Coyotes football team, now is the time to tune in.

The Yotes had a tough test in front of them taking on the #2 team in the FCS on the road, but that didn’t phase them at all.

The Yotes spoiled North Dakota State’s homecoming thanks to a total team effort across the board from offense, defense, and special teams. South Dakota scored touchdowns on all three drives in the first half of the game to build up a 21-3 lead at halftime.

The Bison pushed to make a comeback in the second half scoring 16 points, but the Yotes held on to post their second win in Fargo since 2015.

Head coach Bob Nielson said it’s a good win for the program beating one of the best teams in the country, but they also have to remember that it’s just one win.

“It’s a good win for our program for sure,” said Nielson. “You’re beating one of the best teams in the country, not just one of the best teams in the Valley. It’s one win, we have to remember its one win, but it’s certainly a really good win for our team and a win that we have to keep building on.”

South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman threw for 168 yards on 10-of-12 passing and connected with Carter Bell on touchdowns of 50 and 52 yards. Bell had five catches for 124 yards and two scores.

The Yotes are now 3-1 overall and opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a huge win on the road.

South Dakota now returns for Dakota Days, the Coyotes’ annual homecoming game. USD hosts Valley newcomer Murray State in a 2 p.m. kickoff next Saturday inside the DakotaDome.

