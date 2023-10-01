Dordt drops a season-high 61 points on the road at Hastings

Evan Jordahl celebrates as he scores a touchdown in Dordt's win over Hastings.
Evan Jordahl celebrates as he scores a touchdown in Dordt's win over Hastings.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders are fresh off a bye week and have moved up from 16 to 14 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Defenders are looking to remain undefeated as they take on Hastings on the road.

GPAC Football:

Dordt 61, Hastings 21 Final

Dakota Wesleyan 51, Mount Marty 45 Final

Northwestern 42, Midland 21 Final

Morningside 38, Doane 7 Final

Briar Cliff 23, Concordia 35 Final

More College Football Scores:

Iowa State 20, Oklahoma 50 Final

Iowa 26 Michigan State 16 Final

Michigan 45, Nebraska 7 Final

South Dakota 24, North Dakota State 19 Final

Wayne State College 48, Minot State 22 Final

Simpson College 55, Buena Vista University 28 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
Police the two people in these photos are connected to several arson and criminal mischief...
Sioux City Police searching for arson suspects
The scene of a crash Thursday afternoon in Norfolk, Nebraska
Norfolk Police: 3 teens facing charges after crash involving stolen vehicle
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach gets 2 years probation after being found guilty of sexual exploitation

Latest News

The Sioux City Metros swim team takes first through third place in the 200 yard freestyle.
Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational
Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational
Bishop Heelan's Quinn Olson takes the QB keeper in for a touchdown.
Bishop Heelan takes down Carroll to improve to 5-1 on the gridiron
Bishop Heelan takes down Carroll to improve to 5-1 on the gridiron