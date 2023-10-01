Dordt drops a season-high 61 points on the road at Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders are fresh off a bye week and have moved up from 16 to 14 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Defenders are looking to remain undefeated as they take on Hastings on the road.
GPAC Football:
Dordt 61, Hastings 21 Final
Dakota Wesleyan 51, Mount Marty 45 Final
Northwestern 42, Midland 21 Final
Morningside 38, Doane 7 Final
Briar Cliff 23, Concordia 35 Final
More College Football Scores:
Iowa State 20, Oklahoma 50 Final
Iowa 26 Michigan State 16 Final
Michigan 45, Nebraska 7 Final
South Dakota 24, North Dakota State 19 Final
Wayne State College 48, Minot State 22 Final
Simpson College 55, Buena Vista University 28 Final
