OABCIG alum Cooper DeJean shines in Hawkeyes win over Michigan State

Cooper DeJean's 70-yard punt return TD makes the difference in Iowa's 26-16 win
Cooper DeJean's 70-yard punt return TD makes the difference in Iowa's 26-16 win
By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Saturday was a day all about overcoming adversity for the Iowa Hawkeyes as they lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a leg injury, but the Hawkeyes prevailed, thanks to the help of a familiar face in Siouxland.

“Super Cooper” is what they like to call him, and on a day when the Iowa offense struggled to find the endzone, Cooper DeJean stepped up delivering the go-ahead score on a 70-yard punt return to the house.

The punt return provided the ultimate highlight, but DeJean also came up with an end-zone interception midway through the second quarter when the Hawkeyes trailed by three points. That later set up the Hawkeyes only touchdown drive.

The OABCIG alum says he knew he had the opportunity to make a big play, and was just full of adrenaline.

“When I saw that punt and where it was my eyes lit up, because I knew there was a chance for at least a good 15-20 yards. But then you see guys fighting to lay blocks out there, and just spread me to the endzone. And that’s something we work on at practice,” said Cooper DeJean, Iowa junior defensive back.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz also had high praise for DeJean and his big performance.

“If Cooper gets space, something good might happen,” Ferentz said. “He did a great job finishing the play. He’s a really good football player.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
A shot of the smoke from Saturday's fire in Lawton from the KTIV studio on Signal Hill
Multiple fire departments battling large fire near Lawton
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV
SportsFource Extra
SportsFource Extra: Week Six
Police the two people in these photos are connected to several arson and criminal mischief...
Sioux City Police searching for arson suspects

Latest News

Dordt drops a season-high 61 points on the road at Hastings
Evan Jordahl celebrates as he scores a touchdown in Dordt's win over Hastings.
Dordt drops a season-high 61 points on the road at Hastings
The Sioux City Metros swim team takes first through third place in the 200 yard freestyle.
Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational
Sioux City Metro swim team shines at Mickey Olson Invitational