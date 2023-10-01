OABCIG alum Cooper DeJean shines in Hawkeyes win over Michigan State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Saturday was a day all about overcoming adversity for the Iowa Hawkeyes as they lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a leg injury, but the Hawkeyes prevailed, thanks to the help of a familiar face in Siouxland.

“Super Cooper” is what they like to call him, and on a day when the Iowa offense struggled to find the endzone, Cooper DeJean stepped up delivering the go-ahead score on a 70-yard punt return to the house.

The punt return provided the ultimate highlight, but DeJean also came up with an end-zone interception midway through the second quarter when the Hawkeyes trailed by three points. That later set up the Hawkeyes only touchdown drive.

The OABCIG alum says he knew he had the opportunity to make a big play, and was just full of adrenaline.

“When I saw that punt and where it was my eyes lit up, because I knew there was a chance for at least a good 15-20 yards. But then you see guys fighting to lay blocks out there, and just spread me to the endzone. And that’s something we work on at practice,” said Cooper DeJean, Iowa junior defensive back.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz also had high praise for DeJean and his big performance.

“If Cooper gets space, something good might happen,” Ferentz said. “He did a great job finishing the play. He’s a really good football player.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.