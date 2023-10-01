Strong cold front set to bring storms and cooler weather

Future Track Tuesday evening at 5pm.
Future Track Tuesday evening at 5pm.(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Record head continued Sunday with highs near the record of 91 set in 2006. Wind gusts surged to 40mph in spots and humidity dropped just a bit.

While Monday’s high temperature record is likely out of reach, it will be a hot start to the week with highs above 90 degrees and breezy south winds once again.

A big fall cold front will arrive Tuesday bringing the chance of widespread showers and storms through Tuesday night. At this time, it looks like there will be 2 rounds of storms Tuesday, morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms. There is a small chance for severe weather Tuesday evening with damaging winds and marginally severe hail. In addition to strong storms, heavy rainfall is a possibility with storms capable of one-half inch to one inch of rainfall accumulation.

Temperatures behind the cold front will slip below normal starting Wednesday with highs dipping into the 60s. Highs in the 60s will continue until Thursday night when another cold front is projected to arrive, bringing highs down to the 50s for Friday.

At this time, lows in the middle 30s are possible Friday and Saturday mornings, so our first frost could be possible this weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

Check in with us on KTIV News 4 at 5 and 10 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
A shot of the smoke from Saturday's fire in Lawton from the KTIV studio on Signal Hill
Multiple fire departments battling large fire near Lawton
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV
SportsFource Extra
SportsFource Extra: Week Six
Police the two people in these photos are connected to several arson and criminal mischief...
Sioux City Police searching for arson suspects

Latest News

Big Fall Cold Front Headlines
Record heat will end with big fall cold front this week
Big Fall Cold Front Headlines
Record heat will end with big fall cold front this week
Upper Level Pattern
Unusually warm weather to continue through the weekend
Upper Level Pattern
Unusually warm weather to continue through the weekend