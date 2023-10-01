Strong cold front set to bring storms and cooler weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Record head continued Sunday with highs near the record of 91 set in 2006. Wind gusts surged to 40mph in spots and humidity dropped just a bit.

While Monday’s high temperature record is likely out of reach, it will be a hot start to the week with highs above 90 degrees and breezy south winds once again.

A big fall cold front will arrive Tuesday bringing the chance of widespread showers and storms through Tuesday night. At this time, it looks like there will be 2 rounds of storms Tuesday, morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms. There is a small chance for severe weather Tuesday evening with damaging winds and marginally severe hail. In addition to strong storms, heavy rainfall is a possibility with storms capable of one-half inch to one inch of rainfall accumulation.

Temperatures behind the cold front will slip below normal starting Wednesday with highs dipping into the 60s. Highs in the 60s will continue until Thursday night when another cold front is projected to arrive, bringing highs down to the 50s for Friday.

At this time, lows in the middle 30s are possible Friday and Saturday mornings, so our first frost could be possible this weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

