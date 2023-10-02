Around Siouxland: Wave of Light

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday, Oct. 15 is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and the “No Feet Too Small” organization will be having an event in honor of the day.

The annual “Wave of Light” event takes place on Oct. 15 in Sioux City. It’s held at Miracle Field with registration starting at 6:30 p.m. and the event itself starting at 7 p.m.

The “Wave of Light” starts with the lighting of candles, followed by opening remarks and the reading of all those represented on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The event is free to the public. You can learn more about it here.

