Around Siouxland: Wave of Light

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday, Oct. 15 is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and the “No Feet Too Small” organization will be having an event in honor of the day.

The annual “Wave of Light” event takes place on Oct. 15 in Sioux City. It’s held at Miracle Field with registration starting at 6:30 p.m. and the event itself starting at 7 p.m.

The “Wave of Light” starts with the lighting of candles, followed by opening remarks and the reading of all those represented on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The event is free to the public. You can learn more about it here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
A shot of the smoke from Saturday's fire in Lawton from the KTIV studio on Signal Hill
Multiple fire departments battling large fire near Lawton
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Wave of Light
Around Siouxland: Wave of Light
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Knights district bowling
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Knights district bowling
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Knights district bowling
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Knights Bowling
Around Siouxland: Riverssance Renaissance
Around Siouxland: Riverssance Renaissance