Auditor: Former clerk spent thousands on Amazon, clothes, social media shops with city’s credit card

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The former city clerk of Danbury, Iowa, is criminally charged after the state auditor alleged she possibly misspent more than $200,000 in taxpayer money.

And, the city’s financial status has other issues, too, with the state auditor alleging two city council members violated Iowa’s conflict of interest laws.

State Auditor Rob Sand says Danbury’s former city auditor spent thousands of dollars on Amazon, on the TikTok shop, and more than $75,000 on a wholesale clothing retailer called FashionGo.

Sand says most of these transactions were using the city’s credit card, which was in another city employee’s name.

Stacy Rockdaschel faces a criminal complaint and arrest warrant, after Iowa’s State Auditor alleged she charged hundreds of thousands of dollars on the City of Danbury’s credit card, and even collected utility payments from residents, but kept the money for herself.

Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis confirmed the criminal complaint and arrest warrant on Monday. According to the state auditor’s report, Rockdaschel resigned after Danbury’s mayor started asking questions about the city’s budget in March of 2022.

“Yet another town clerk in a small town in Iowa, effectively misspending the tax dollars paid in by their friends and neighbors,” said Auditor Rob Sand.

The Auditor says more than $177,000 was clearly misspent on non-city needs. Sand says another $32,000 could’ve been for city use, but wasn’t documented. And, Sand alleges some $26,000 in utility collections was diverted for personal gain.

“We could compare the time before she was city clerk to when she was and see that the city collections for things like utility bills went down significantly,” said Sand.

Rockdaschel was employed as the city clerk, on a part-time basis, for about two years. The state auditor says she also spent money on shag rugs, wine glasses and a woman’s bathing suit, just to name a few of the items.

But, the former city clerk’s actions weren’t the only thing under scrutiny. The state auditor released a separate report about the city’s financial controls as a whole from July of 2021 to June of 2022.

According to a copy of the state auditor’s report, two city council members, that’s Kendra Sexton and Shari Simmons, have apparent conflicts of interest after the council awarded businesses associated with them contracts worth more than $6,000.

According to that report, Sexton was the part-owner of Sexton Oil and KCK Food and Fuel. The report says the city spent more than $6,000 with the two businesses, creating a conflict of interest. The owner of Sexton Oil disputes the claims made in the auditor’s report saying Kendra was a part owner. KTIV is looking into these claims.

For Simmons, the city spent just over $13,000 with a construction company owned by her spouse, creating another conflict.

The city declined our request for an on-camera interview, instead directing all inquiries to the city’s lawyer. That lawyer, Allyson C. Dirksen, said the following:

“The City of Danbury is in receipt of the State Auditor’s special investigation report. As stated in that report, following the former City Clerk’s resignation, the City discovered irregularities in the City’s financial records. The City promptly reported this information to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and the State Auditor. Further inquiries should be directed to the Woodbury County Attorney or the State Auditor.”

Dirksen did not respond to a follow-up question about the council member’s apparent conflicts of interest.

The exact criminal charges against the former city clerk have not been released, though we do know the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants on Amazon to see some of her purchases.

