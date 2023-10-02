Big changes with cooler air and severe storm chances moving in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our stretch of record-breaking heat is about to come to an end.

Not much changes heading into Monday night as lows will be in the upper 60s as a few clouds will start to move in.

Tuesday is when the big changes start to move in with a cold front approaching.

Ahead of that cold front we could see a slight few showers and thundershowers in the morning hours.

By far, the chances of rain and stronger thunderstorms will be increasing throughout the afternoon which will help hold temperatures down compared to the last several days with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the region.

The chance of strong to severe storms will start to move into western Siouxland during the later afternoon hours.

Those storms will likely form a line and move to the east right on through the evening hours.

Hail and wind will be the primary threats although an isolated tornado chance can’t be ruled out.

A lot of the storms will likely be exiting the eastern reaches of the KTIV viewing area by midnight with cooler air then filtering in after that.

In fact, lows by Wednesday morning could be nearing 50 degrees with highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s with a return to sunshine.

Thursday will be a pretty nice day with highs in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Then we’ll be watching yet another cold front move through, and while this one won’t bring storms along with it, it will give us another reinforcing shot of chilly air with highs on Friday only in the mid 50s.

Saturday morning could give parts of the area its first frost with lows in the low 30s.

Will the rest of the weekend stay cool?

