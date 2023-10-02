Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA

SHELDON, Iowa (KIWA) - Authorities are investigating a death at a hotel in Sheldon, Iowa.

Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch told KIWA Radio that on Sept. 27, 2023, they received a call saying a deceased person was found at the local Holiday Inn. Burtch said the death is under investigation and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

“We do not believe there is any danger to the public,” said Burtch to KIWA.

No other details on the death are being released at this time. Burtch said updates will be provided when more information is available.

