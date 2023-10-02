Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA

(MGN)
By KIWA Radio
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Iowa (KIWA) - Authorities are investigating a death at a hotel in Sheldon, Iowa.

Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch told KIWA Radio that on Sept. 27, 2023, they received a call saying a deceased person was found at the local Holiday Inn. Burtch said the death is under investigation and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

“We do not believe there is any danger to the public,” said Burtch to KIWA.

No other details on the death are being released at this time. Burtch said updates will be provided when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of the smoke from Saturday's fire in Lawton from the KTIV studio on Signal Hill
Multiple fire departments battling large fire near Lawton
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
Weather Headlines
Strong cold front set to bring storms and cooler weather

Latest News

Nola Rhea, 17, left, and her mother, Heather Rhea, 47, sit together in a coffee shop on Sept....
Nebraska is imposing a 7-day wait for trans youth to start gender-affirming medications
An 8-year-old from Farmersburg will be a Kid Captain this weekend when the Iowa Hawkeyes take...
Farmersburg 9-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa Homecoming game against Purdue
Oktoberfest in Lawton, Iowa welcomes in the fall season
‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’ raising money for Alzheimer’s research with local walks