Coaches Corner: Sioux City Metro swim team ready to push hard with state swim meet preparations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fall stands for a lot of things including some thrilling football and volleyball, but it also stands for some peak high school swimming. And the best swimming is just ahead as regionals is just one month away.

The Sioux City Metro swim team is a unique group made up of swimmers from nine different schools around Siouxland. This year’s team is relatively young, but they’ve already shown their ability to excel in the pool.

“They’re so young. We have six state swimmers returning, and three of those are sophomores,” said Molly Hegarty, Sioux City Metro swim team head coach.

Coach Hegarty says it’s a fun opportunity to bring all the girls together to bond and work hard together to accomplish their goals in the pool.

“It’s fun because a lot of these girls swim club together over the offseason. They come from several different club teams, so they’re competing against each other in the offseason and then they make up one big team during high school season,” said Hegarty.

The Metros head coach Molly Hegarty is no stranger to the high school swim world. She swam herself for the Metro swim team when she was in high school, and went on to swim in college at Morningside. She’s enjoyed getting to see the traditions grow, and loves having the opportunity to pass down her knowledge.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I have my own memories and some of the traditions have stayed, and they’ve created new ones. So it’s a lot of fun to see it come full circle,” said Hegarty.

With regional swim meets just one month away, Hegarty says she has a lot of confidence in her team as they put in their final push of preparations.

“We hope to qualify more individuals than we did last year... we had eight individual races qualify last year. We’re hoping for a few more. I’m pretty confident that our relays will go. Our relays are really good and they have a lot of good chemistry... when it all comes together, they’re just phenomenal. So we’re hoping our relays and a lot more individuals,” said Hegarty.

The Sioux City Metro Swim team enjoys a pre-swim chant before their dual-meet (KTIV)

