Oktoberfest in Lawton, Iowa welcomes in the fall season

LAWTON, Iowa - Sunday was the first day of October, and with that comes Oktoberfest celebrations, including some right here in Siouxland.

Out in Lawton, Iowa, The Scarecrow Farm is wrapping up their weekend Oktoberfest celebration. This was the farm’s second year hosting the weekend, and guests got to take part in fair games, tractor rides, apple cannons, giant cornhole, and plenty of other activities while listening to a live polka band and chowing down on Oktoberfest themed treats.

“We have live music today, we have special food, lots of beer. It’s our fall festival now, so we have pumpkins, tons of activities and a lot of fun,” said co-owner Todd Shumansky. “We’ve got brats, pretzels, sauerkraut, potato salad. Just your traditional German faire.”

The business had a tough start to the fall season, having to deal with subpar weather conditions. But the hot and sunny weekend gave the farm perfect conditions to welcome in October.

“It’s been a great kickoff weekend for us to transition between sunflowers and pumpkins,” said co-owner Tara Shumansky. “I think our weather will be even better next week as far as our ‘fall feel’. We’re just getting everyone aware that we’re here and we’re ready to start having fun in the fall.”

Following the Oktoberfest weekend, the scarecrow farm will dive right into the Halloween season with fun fall activities like a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and tractor rides.

