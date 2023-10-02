One more hot day before major changes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The last few days have been hot to say the least. A record high temperature was set in Sioux City for three consecutive days and remarkably, it is possible for a fourth day. Highs are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s. Not only are we expecting sunny skies, but winds will continue to be quite breezy. Gusts up to 30 mph area wide are possible. Enjoy these unusual and abnormally warm temperatures because mother nature is about to give us quite the shock.

Morning low temperatures Tuesday will be very mild, and that will be quite the difference from what is expected late during the week. Temperatures should rise above normal, but not as extreme as in recent days. Increasing cloud cover and the likelihood of rain will limit afternoon highs into the mid 70s. It is possible that some of this precipitation could be both heavy and severe. 0.5 to 1.5 inch of rain is forecasted across Siouxland along with a marginal risk of evolving storms turning severe. Damaging winds, large hail, and even a couple of isolated tornadoes are possible. The greatest threat is in Western portions of the viewing area. We can attribute these changes to a strong cold front advancing into Siouxland Tuesday afternoon and evening. It is what will drop temperatures below average as early as Wednesday.

Northerly winds behind the front will keep temperatures into the 60s both Wednesday and Thursday with mid 50s on Friday. The coldest air so far this Fall may just be moving in Saturday morning. Things may change in the next few days, but frost may be seen across the area as lows drop into the 30s.

Are we in for another warmup in the ten-day forecast or has summer had its last laugh?

Stay tuned for News 4 at noon for the details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.