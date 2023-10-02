Sioux City police officer facing charges after alleged domestic assault

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A police officer for Sioux City is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to his house Friday night for a possible domestic assault.

SCPD Officer Brad Echter is facing three charges: obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts leading to bodily injury and domestic abuse assault.

According to court documents, these charges stem from an incident in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa on Friday, Sept. 29. Court documents show Friday night a woman went to a residence in the 2100 block of Buchanan Ave and told a man living there she was scared and couldn’t call the police because her husband had her phone. This woman, later identified as Echter’s wife, also reportedly had scratches on her arms.

The man eventually called authorities and deputies with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office were sent to check on the woman. By the time deputies got to call, the woman had already returned to her Sergeant Bluff home.

Court documents show when the deputies got to the woman’s residence they encountered her husband, Brad Echter.

According to authorities, while the deputies were trying to investigate the alleged domestic assault Echter was “very argumentative and didn’t want to cooperate.” At one point, Echter allegedly tried to go back inside his home. When deputies tried to keep Echter outside, he allegedly resisted which caused the deputies to receive some minor injuries. Following this, Echter was arrested and charged.

Authorities say when they interviewed the woman, she stated she couldn’t report the alleged assault because her husband and specifically taken her phone so she couldn’t contact law enforcement. The woman reportedly had several visible injuries.

Echter was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Friday but has since posted bond. A no-contact order has been issued against Echter.

KTIV has reached out to the SCPD regarding Echter’s arrest and they sent the following statement.

“The Sioux City Police Department is aware of the arrest of Officer Brad Echter for domestic assault and other charges by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department who responded to a 911 call Friday evening. This alleged behavior is highly concerning and will be fully investigated. Sioux City Police Department policy directs a prompt internal investigation for any incident where an officer is accused of a criminal act. This internal affairs investigation is ongoing and independent of the criminal investigation conducted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Echter was off-duty at the time of his arrest and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations. The SCPD will continue to ensure our integrity and credibility by taking all alleged violations involving department employees seriously.”

deputies with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 2100 block of Buchanan Ave to check on the welfare of a woman.

Authorities say before deputies got to the scene, a woman went to a Buchanan Ave residence and told the resident on Buchanan Ave encountered called them saying they had encountered a woman who was scared and couldn’t call the police because her husband had her phone. The caller also claimed the woman had scratches on her arms.

This woman was later identified

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.