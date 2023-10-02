‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’ raising money for Alzheimer’s research with local walks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held a walk this afternoon to raise money for disease research.

The first walks for the Alzheimer’s Association began back in 1980 in hopes of one day finding a cure for the disease.

Sunday afternoon, hundreds came and walked the two miles around Sioux City’s riverfront. While the walk was free to attend, groups have been fundraising throughout the year to raise money; with organizers, participants, and volunteers alike all walking in support of loved ones who are fighting Alzheimer’s.

“Dementia is the umbrella term and Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. With Alzheimer’s specifically there’s things in your brain that aren’t supposed to be there,” said the Alzheimer’s Association’s walk manager Jessica Duncan. “We’re looking for that medicine that will take those things out of our brain that aren’t supposed to be there. My dad has a rare form of it, he’s 57; he’s in the late stages of his disease. So hopefully I can be helpful for other families that are in similar situations.”

Before the walk, participants were given flowers of varying colors: blue for those who are fighting Alzheimer’s, purple for those who have lost loved ones to the disease, and one white flower was planted in hopes of there being a survivor of the disease in the future.

“In honor of my grandmother I volunteer so I can try and find a cure for this disease. It’s hereditary so my mother and I have the possibility of having it someday too,” said a volunteer, Larisa King. “Just finding a cure would be magical. I cry thinking about how amazing it would be to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and not having anybody else have this disease and forget their loved ones.”

The Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hopes to raise $70,000 by the end of the year, and you can help them reach that goal by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

