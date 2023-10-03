Around Siouxland: Old Town Fall Fest

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - With summer now over it is time for some fall festival fun.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the “Old Town Fall Fest” will be taking place at the Woodbury County Fairground in Moville, Iowa. The event goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature a large rummage and vendors, activities for kids, and food provided by Sam’s Diner. Then at 7:45 p.m. there’ll be a drive-in movie at the Woodbury County Fairground’s parking lot.

You can learn more about Fall Fest and what activities they’ll have here.

