Around Siouxland: Old Town Fall Fest

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - With summer now over it is time for some fall festival fun.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the “Old Town Fall Fest” will be taking place at the Woodbury County Fairground in Moville, Iowa. The event goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature a large rummage and vendors, activities for kids, and food provided by Sam’s Diner. Then at 7:45 p.m. there’ll be a drive-in movie at the Woodbury County Fairground’s parking lot.

You can learn more about Fall Fest and what activities they’ll have here.

