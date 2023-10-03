Briar Cliff University holds educator summit for future teachers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The teachers of the future got together at Briar Cliff University to learn about the career they’re interested in.

Briar Cliff hosted its annual “Future Educators Summit”, Tuesday.

Organizers say the event helps prepare high school and college students who want to become teachers. They brought in Iowa’s “Teacher of the Year” to talk to the students and offer advice.

“So I was able to share my platform of choosing “GRACE” in our classrooms and what that looks like. Choosing to see the best in ourselves and those around us. It’s just the importance of building relationships with out students. Human connection and interaction is at the heart of what teachers do every day,” said Crystal Colbert, 2023 Teacher of the Year.

“GRACE” is an acronym for growth, relationships, all means all, celebrate and elevate.

The students were able to ask questions. Many say the information they received has really helped them on their paths to becoming teachers.

“A lot of the things she has said already have stuck with me. Having an invisible backpack has rocks holding you down when you come to the classroom and the teacher is able to take those rocks away and pretend like nothing is wrong. I just think is very important as a teacher,” said Dayton Hogancamp, a senior from East High School.

This is the fourth year that Briar Cliff has held this event.

