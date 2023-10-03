City Council looking to amend zoning regulations for mobile showers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Zoning laws were the focus of debate, Monday night, in front of the Sioux City City Council.

The Siouxland Community Health Center asked city leaders to amend city code relating to the operation of mobile showers. Health Center officials want city leaders to change city code to allow hospitals, clinics, medical labs and urgent care facilities to be able to have mobile showers in their parking lots.

While Sioux City Planning and Zoning officials said they support the showers and the service they provide, they oppose the amendment due to the possibility that others might exploit the new language.

City council members voiced their support for the mobile showers during Monday’s meeting, saying they’re key for helping people find jobs.

”I’ve seen them operate, and there’s nothing offensive about what they do,” said Bob Scott, Mayor of Sioux City. “They provide a great community service for people that may not otherwise be able to take a shower. So, that’s why I’m supportive of it.”

The issue with the ordinance came up because the proposed mobile shower for the Siouxland Community Health Center would be located in their parking lot across the street from their building. However, city officials agreed to work on amending the zoning laws to allow the mobile showers in future meetings.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.