Comets get back in the win column taking down Gillette College

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Iowa Tech Comet soccer team has found themselves in a bit of a skid lately going 0-3-1 in their last four matchups.

The Comets would look to get out of that skid when they took on Gillette College from Wyoming on Monday afternoon. The Pronghorns enter the contest at 3-7-2.

Picking up early on in the second half, the Comets get on the run sending the beautiful pass up to Jaime Perez on the attack. The Comets end up getting a penalty kick and its Ben Shields who tickles the twins as the Comets lead 2-nil.

Later on, the ball finds its way to the middle of the field where Aron Vivar Hernandez tells that ball to get in your home and Western Iowa Tech is rolling now its 3-0.

And they were not done yet. On the throw in, the ball is deflected out of the box, but Julian Mena is there and he sends a cannon shot into the net and WIT cruises to a victory winning 5 to 0.

