Dakota Valley volleyball falls in top five tango with Dell Rapids
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Monday night brought a big matchup at the net across the border in South Dakota as the second-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers welcomed the fourth-ranked Dell Rapids Quarriers to town.
Final Scores:
South Dakota:
Dell Rapids 3 Dakota Valley 0 Final
Iowa:
River Valley 2, Whiting 0 Final
River Valley 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final
Whiting 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final
Nebraska:
Ponca 3 South Sioux City 1 Final
