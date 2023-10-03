Dakota Valley volleyball falls in top five tango with Dell Rapids

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Monday night brought a big matchup at the net across the border in South Dakota as the second-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers welcomed the fourth-ranked Dell Rapids Quarriers to town.

Final Scores:

South Dakota:

Dell Rapids 3 Dakota Valley 0 Final

Iowa:

River Valley 2, Whiting 0 Final

River Valley 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final

Whiting 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final

Nebraska:

Ponca 3 South Sioux City 1 Final

