Dakota Valley volleyball falls in top five tango with Dell Rapids

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Monday night brought a big matchup at the net across the border in South Dakota as the second-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers welcomed the fourth-ranked Dell Rapids Quarriers to town.

Final Scores:

South Dakota:

Dell Rapids 3 Dakota Valley 0 Final

