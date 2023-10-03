Highs not so high with Severe storms possible Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The streak is over. 90-degree days are not common this time of year, but for the last few days highs have been running 15-25 degrees above normal. Increasing clouds along with the likelihood of showers and storms will limit Siouxland temperatures today to the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the morning hours while becoming more likely this afternoon and evening. This second round of activity is more concerning as winds up to 70 mph and half dollar sized hail are possible with developing storms. Unfortunately, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out as well. All of this precipitation is expected ahead of a strong cold front that will keep our afternoons cooler than what we have recently seen.

We will see temperatures drop below normal starting tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s and that is what is expected on Thursday. Both days will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Northerly winds may also be quite gusty in the coming days especially heading into Friday.

Along with blustery conditions, Friday appears to be the coolest day of the week with highs just getting past the 50-degree mark. This seems like the perfect day to bring out the sweaters. And if you thought that was it for the drop in temperatures, Saturday and Sunday morning will be quite chilly for you. In fact, we could be looking at some patchy frost across the area as lows drop into the 30s.

Will this cool down continue or are the temperatures expected to start climbing again?

