River Valley volleyball handles business at Whiting Triangular

River Valley celebrates after a Teresa Todd block for the point.
River Valley celebrates after a Teresa Todd block for the point.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - The 12th-ranked River Valley Wolverines volleyball team has been on a roll this season sitting at 17-6 overall heading into the week.

The Wolverines took over Whiting on Monday at the Whiting Triangular taking wins over Storm Lake St. Mary’s and Whiting in straight sets.

Final Scores:

Iowa:

River Valley 2, Whiting 0 Final

River Valley 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final

Whiting 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final

Nebraska:

Ponca 3 South Sioux City 1 Final

South Dakota:

Dell Rapids 3 Dakota Valley 0 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
Police: 5 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after fight at Casey’s in Sioux City
Sioux City police officer facing charges after alleged domestic assault
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
A shot of the smoke from Saturday's fire in Lawton from the KTIV studio on Signal Hill
Multiple fire departments battling large fire near Lawton

Latest News

Julian Mena celebrates with teammates after his goal in the Comets shutout over the Pronghorns
Comets get back in the win column taking down Gillette College
Catch all the best plays from the last week of action in the SportsFource Rewind.
SportsFource Rewind: Week Six
COMETS SEND 5 INTO THE GOAL TO TAKE DOWN PRONGHORNS
SportsFource Rewind Week 6