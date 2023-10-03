River Valley volleyball handles business at Whiting Triangular
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - The 12th-ranked River Valley Wolverines volleyball team has been on a roll this season sitting at 17-6 overall heading into the week.
The Wolverines took over Whiting on Monday at the Whiting Triangular taking wins over Storm Lake St. Mary’s and Whiting in straight sets.
Final Scores:
Iowa:
River Valley 2, Whiting 0 Final
River Valley 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final
Whiting 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final
Nebraska:
Ponca 3 South Sioux City 1 Final
South Dakota:
Dell Rapids 3 Dakota Valley 0 Final
