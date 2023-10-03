River Valley volleyball handles business at Whiting Triangular

WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - The 12th-ranked River Valley Wolverines volleyball team has been on a roll this season sitting at 17-6 overall heading into the week.

The Wolverines took over Whiting on Monday at the Whiting Triangular taking wins over Storm Lake St. Mary’s and Whiting in straight sets.

Final Scores:

Iowa:

River Valley 2, Whiting 0 Final

River Valley 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final

Whiting 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final

Nebraska:

Ponca 3 South Sioux City 1 Final

South Dakota:

Dell Rapids 3 Dakota Valley 0 Final

