Severe weather threat into early Tuesday night as cooler air moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front moving through South Dakota and Nebraska will be reaching Siouxland tonight and strong to severe storms will be possible out ahead of that front.

The strongest of storms are likely to occur between 6 and 10 pm in Siouxland with most of those storms exiting the eastern reaches of the KTIV viewing area by midnight.

Cooler air will then start moving in through the rest of the night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

A northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures cooler than what we’ve been feeling and pretty close to average for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

A northwesterly wind will get a bit strong on Thursday and highs will likely stay a bit below average with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

A secondary cold front is going to really cool things down as highs by Friday will only be reaching the low to mid 50s and a northwesterly wind gusting to 40 miles per hour at times will make it feel even cooler.

That airmass will then give Siouxland its first chance of seeing some frost heading into the weekend as lows both Saturday and Sunday morning could be dipping into the low to mid 30s.

A weekend that starts chilly in the 50s on Saturday will start warming up as the weekend goes along as highs will get into the upper 60s by Sunday.

Will that warming trend continue into next week?

I’ll be showing you the rest of the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.