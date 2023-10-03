Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to camper fire on West 2nd Street

Local fire marshals say that this is the third fire on the property.
By Connor Trett
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that damaged a camper parked near a home on the city’s west side, Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to a fire that had broken out in a camper in the 1800 block of West 2nd St. Fire crews were able to put out the flames in a matter of minutes.

No one was inside the camper, and no injuries were reported. Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph noted this was the third fire on this property. The last two led to arson investigations that are still unsolved.

If you have any information on this camper fire or the two previous fires, please reach out to Sioux City Fire Rescue at (712) 279-6377.

