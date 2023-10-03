Siouxland students learn the importance of trade skills at the “Build My Future” event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some students spent their day getting some hands-on experience with different trade jobs.

Over 1,600 students from across Siouxland had the chance to learn about different job opportunities.

“It’s just a great learning experience for anyone that wants to go into a trade. Anybody that needs more information and people to look up to for where to go to college, apprenticeships, journeyman, whatever they are looking for it’s here,” said Aiden Deitering, a senior at Ridgeville High School.

With an aging workforce, it’s important to have younger people pursue jobs in every industry.

“The construction industry is definitely going to be losing some of our older tradesmen, so we know that we need to make sure that we educate the younger students about this industry,” said Terri Schelm, an executive officer with the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland.

Students got to see the importance of these jobs and that there will always be a need for them. Ultimately this was a way to show students different career opportunities in the trades.

“Mostly when you get out of high school and you’re not sure what to do. There’s just a lot of great ideas here,” said Rey Trujilo, a senior from Cherokee high School.

The event was organized by the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland and Siouxland Construction Alliance.

