Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Robert Wilson

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Robert Wilson.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Wilson is wanted for violating his federal probation. Wilson is on probation for distribution of heroin.

Wilson is described as a 22-year-old man, who is 5′10″ tall, and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.