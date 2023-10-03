Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Robert Wilson

Robert Wilson
Robert Wilson(U.S. Marshals/MGN)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Robert Wilson.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Wilson is wanted for violating his federal probation. Wilson is on probation for distribution of heroin.

Wilson is described as a 22-year-old man, who is 5′10″ tall, and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
Police: 5 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after fight at Casey’s in Sioux City
Sioux City police officer facing charges after alleged domestic assault
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say
A shot of the smoke from Saturday's fire in Lawton from the KTIV studio on Signal Hill
Multiple fire departments battling large fire near Lawton

Latest News

The Sioux City City Council discusses Mobile Showers
City Council looking to amend zoning regulations for mobile showers
Auditor: Former clerk spent thousands on Amazon, clothes, social media shops with city’s credit card
Siouxlanders help raise over $50,000 during the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’
Nebraska is imposing a 7-day wait for trans youth to start gender-affirming medications