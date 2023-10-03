SportsFource Rewind: Week Six

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week six of the high school football season brought a little bit of everything from weather delays, thrilling come back finishes, and more longstanding rivalries renewed.

Here’s a look back at the week six edition of the SportsFource Rewind:

We’ll start off at the battle of the little brown jug.... The Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley Panthers were trying to make a throw, but Woodbury Central’s Eric McGill gets his hands on it... loses his helmet along the way but that ain’t no problem. He gets all the way to the 27-yard line in the Wildcat win.

Up to Estherville, Spirit Lake going for the pass here but ELC’s Owen Larson says I’ll take that. And there he goes all the way to the house for the pick six to get some momentum rolling.

A battle out in Nebraska... Norfolk Catholic’s Carter Jansen gets going with the play action then goes deep to Nathan Timmerman who falls right into the end zone for the touchdown.

To West Lyon now... the Wildcats pitch it to Tate Hawf who takes it to the right... Check that now he’s deciding to go left. He makes that defense fall like bowling pins taking it all the way around for the score in the Wildcats win.

Over in Sheldon, Western Christian is getting fancy. Kaden VanRegenmorter spins it around on the handoff to Tyler Mantel that’s so flashy we have to show this one to you in slow motion. Flawless hand off to Mantel who plows his way in for the score.

Ending up in Orange City, MOC-Floyd Valley’s Blake Aalbers connects with Ahman Langton who creates some space and wins the foot race. That man is gone for the touchdown in the Dutch win.

And that is your SportsFource Rewind.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.