Why the national alert test on Wednesday could be harmful for domestic violence, human trafficking victims

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local organizations say victims of often have a “secret” phone they use to communicate with family, friends and resources. Those phones could be uncovered when the test alarm goes off.

Victims of domestic violence, human trafficking or other abuse should consider turning off their phones Wednesday if the discovery of that phone could put them in danger.

“Sometimes, you can’t just leave immediately, you need to save money, or you have to find the resources, especially if there’s children involved. So that second phone is so that they can start looking for those resources and finding the help that they need,” said Kristina Gralheer, a shelter advocate for Haven House.

For most of us, our phones going off is little more than a minor inconvenience. But for victims of domestic violence, it can be dangerous. Victims may have a secret phone they use to contact help, including agencies like Haven House in South Sioux City.

That’s why it can be problematic if that phone goes off during the national test on Wednesday.

“Even if it’s on silent, the alert system will set the noise, it could be very dangerous,” said Gralaheer.

According to a City of Norfolk emergency manager, the alert won’t sound if a phone is fully off. But it will sound even if the device doesn’t have paid service, so long as the phone is in range of a cell tower. The only way to prevent the alert is to turn the device fully off.

“But many people could probably turn it off for a short time. And that’s, I guess what I would recommend if they could,” said Sister Shirley Fineran, the founder of Lila Mae’s House, a shelter for victims of human trafficking.

According to the Norfolk emergency manager, once the phone is turned back, the alert will come through onto the device. Local advocates say victims should make sure to turn on their phones only when it’s safe to do so.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.