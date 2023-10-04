12 juveniles, 7 adults arrested after fight at Sioux City Casey’s on Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say they have arrested 19 more people, most of them juveniles, after a fight Monday at a Casey’s in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says the fight happened on Oct. 2, in the parking lot of the Casey’s at 1727 Casselman Street. According to the SCPD, this “large fight” started around 2:10 p.m. and involved people armed with knives and baseball bats. Police say an 18-year-old had to be sent to the hospital after the fight because he was stabbed multiple times.

Initially, five people were arrested after this fight, three adults and two juveniles. But on Oct. 4, Sioux City Police announced twelve juveniles and seven adults were arrested following further investigation. None of the twelve juveniles have been identified and their charges are not known at this time. The seven adults have all been charged with felony rioting, they are listed below:

Nelly Retilifi, 43, of Sioux City

Redson Retilifi, 42, of Sioux City

Jelena Aritos, 18, of Sioux City

Kinda Simina, 18, of Sioux City

Karinta Wasan, 40, of Sioux City

Mempy Wasan, 42, of Sioux City

Kemson Lukas, 18, of Sioux City

The three Sioux City adults arrested on Monday were identified as 40-year-old Joseph Kthreej, 31-year-old Mick Machuo and 22-year-old Jesipena Wasan. All three are facing charges of felony rioting. Kthreej is also facing charges of assault on a police officer and attempting to disarm a peace officer, while Machuo is also facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of going armed with intent. The two juvenile girls arrested on Monday were charged with assault on a police officer, interference with official acts and rioting.

The nearly 20 arrests announced on Wednesday came out the same day an unrelated fight broke out at the same Casey’s on Casselman Street. No major injuries were reported but five people were charged. You can find the latest on that story here.

