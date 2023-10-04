6th annual Siouxland Big GIve aims to raise at least $150,000 for local non-profits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Tuesday was a big day for non-profits in the Siouxland area, as the Siouxland Community Foundation hosted the 6th annual “Siouxland Big Give.”

The 24-hour day of giving raises funds for around 100 non-profits in the area.

The goal for this year is to raise at least $150,000 to give back to the community.

Just over 1,000 donations later they have nearly hit their goal.

”We’ve been busy. We’ve been sharing about the wonderful projects these nonprofits are doing, of course they’re performing their mission, and our Siouxland area depends on non-profits in order to run, we’ve got people who are helping with housing, we’ve got people that are helping with food and shelter,” said Katie Roberts, the executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation.

Some of non-profits that can benefit from your donation... The Sioux City Art Center and the Sioux City Public Museum.

People could donate to the “Siouxland Big Give” at Hy-vee locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City.

”The impact that you may feel if you’re giving $10 may not feel that big, because you don’t see the end result, but when we’re giving with our neighbors and we’re all giving at the same time that $10 all comes together and now that’s when we come up with that $150,000,” said Roberts.

The Siouxland Community Foundation is happy to host the annual event to make sure the needs of the public are met across Siouxland.

