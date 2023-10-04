Sioux City Police respond to another fight at the Casey’s on Casselman

Wednesday afternoon Sioux City Police were sent to the Casey's on Casselman Street for a fight.
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the second time this week, Sioux City Police were sent to the Casey’s on Casselman Street for a fight.

Sgt. Thomas Gill, with the SCPD, says the fight broke out Wednesday at around 3:15 p.m. He says the fight involved several girls but there were no major injuries and no one was sent to the hospital. Those involved in the fight will be facing charges, Gill says.

On Monday, Oct. 2, Sioux City Police responded to this same Casey’s for a large fight involving people armed with knives and baseball bats. That fight led to an 18-year-old being stabbed multiple times and five people getting arrested.

Police say the fight that broke out Monday is in no way related to the fight that broke out Wednesday.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

