Below average highs and sunny days are ahead for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Isolated reports of tree damage occurred yesterday across the area thanks to a cold front that triggered showers and storms. Fortunately, the severe weather threat that loomed in the afternoon and evening Tuesday has now exited. That front has also ushered in cooler and drier air across Siouxland and temperatures that have been well above average to start October are now in the past. Highs are expected to be in the mid 60s today giving Sioux City its first below average day since the 23rd of September. And although sunny skies are expected today, it will be quite breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Thursday will be very similar if not just a little bit cooler compared to today with temperatures expected in the mid 60s. Now yesterday I wrote that Friday would be a great day to pull out the sweaters. However, I think upgrading to a light jacket may be necessary as highs are barely expected to cross 50 degrees making most of the day a cool one into the 40s.

Although a warming trend begins as early as Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. This will provide a realistic chance of patchy frost across the area. Some parts of Siouxland are actually running behind in terms of the average first freeze, which is expected in late September across Western Iowa.

The cooler air will not be long lasting as temperatures rise back into the 70s next week. Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for details.

