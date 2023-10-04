Big Brothers Big Sisters announced Tour of Homes fundraiser

By Joe McMahan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland announced several homes on Sioux City’s north side will host the organization’s annual “Holiday Tour of Homes” fundraiser.

This year, the fundraiser will feature five different homes that are professionally decorated for the holiday season.

“So the holiday tour homes is Big Brothers Big Sisters biggest fundraiser. We don’t charge for our services at Big Brothers Big Sisters for any of our kids or our families so this tour is very important to the agency,” said Executive Director Big Brothers Big Sisters Kristie Arlt.

For more information on Tour of Homes visit here.

