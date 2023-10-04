Bishop Heelan and Siouxland Christian pick up the Tuesday night sweeps on the hardwood
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Volleyball Final Scores:
CVB
Winona State 1 Wayne State 3 Final
HSVB
Iowa:
H-M-S 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 Final
Central Lyon 0 Unity Christian 3 Final
West Lyon 3 Sheldon 0 Final
Boyden-Hull 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 Final
C.B.L 0 S.C. East 3 Final
Okoboji 0 MOC-FV 3 Final
George-Little Rock 0 Hinton 3 Final
C.B.J 0 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Final
Siouxland Christian 3 MVAOCOU 0 Final
Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. West 0 Final
Spencer 0 Spirit Lake 3 Final
Shenandoah 3 Denison-Schleswig 0 Final
Nebraska:
G.A.C.C. 3 Battle Creek 1 Final
Norfolk Catholic 3 Aquinas Catholic 0 Final
Kearney 3 Norfolk 2 Final
Oakland-Craig 2 West Point-Beemer 0 Final
Oakland-Craig 2 Douglas County West 0 Final
Clarkson/Leigh 2 Plainview 0 Final
Pierce 2 Boone Central 0 Final
Plainview 2 Lutheran High N.E. 1 Final
O’Neill St. Mary’s 2 E.P.P.J 0 Final
O’Neill St. Mary’s 2 Humphrey St. Francis 0 Final
South Dakota:
Gayville-Volin 3 Irene-Wakonda 0 Final
