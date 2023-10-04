Bishop Heelan and Siouxland Christian pick up the Tuesday night sweeps on the hardwood

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Volleyball Final Scores:

CVB

Winona State 1 Wayne State 3 Final

HSVB

Iowa:

H-M-S 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 Final

Central Lyon 0 Unity Christian 3 Final

West Lyon 3 Sheldon 0 Final

Boyden-Hull 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 Final

C.B.L 0 S.C. East 3 Final

Okoboji 0 MOC-FV 3 Final

George-Little Rock 0 Hinton 3 Final

C.B.J 0 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Final

Siouxland Christian 3 MVAOCOU 0 Final

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. West 0 Final

Spencer 0 Spirit Lake 3 Final

Shenandoah 3 Denison-Schleswig 0 Final

Nebraska:

G.A.C.C. 3 Battle Creek 1 Final

Norfolk Catholic 3 Aquinas Catholic 0 Final

Kearney 3 Norfolk 2 Final

Oakland-Craig 2 West Point-Beemer 0 Final

Oakland-Craig 2 Douglas County West 0 Final

Clarkson/Leigh 2 Plainview 0 Final

Pierce 2 Boone Central 0 Final

Plainview 2 Lutheran High N.E. 1 Final

O’Neill St. Mary’s 2 E.P.P.J 0 Final

O’Neill St. Mary’s 2 Humphrey St. Francis 0 Final

South Dakota:

Gayville-Volin 3 Irene-Wakonda 0 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 5 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after fight at Casey’s in Sioux City
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
Sioux City police officer facing charges after alleged domestic assault
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The former clerk resigned after she was confronted by the mayor, but now a warrant for her...
Auditor: Former clerk spent thousands on Amazon, clothes, social media shops with city’s credit card

Latest News

The Vermillion Tanagers win the SDHSAA Class A State Golf Championship.
Vermillion wins Class A state golf title
Heelan and Siouxland Christian win over busy night in the metro
The Wayne State Wildcats come together during their matchup with Winona State.
Top-ranked Wayne State College remains unbeaten in conference play with win over Warriors
TOP RANKED WAYNE STATE STAYS UNDEFEATED IN CONFERENCE PLAY WITH WIN OVER WARRIORS