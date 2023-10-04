Burgess Foundation donates new ambulance to hospital

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Burgess Health Center in Onawa has a new ambulance thanks to a big donation by the Burgess Foundation.

The new rig, delivered on September 26th, is valued at over $300,000. It features advanced safety enhancements, like expanded storage space for life-saving equipment, a bigger compartment to store oxygen, Four-Wheel Drive capabilities, a liquid suspension system for smoother rides, and security features such as brighter lights and high-quality reflective vinyl.

The new ambulance will help Burgess provide 911 assistance and paramedic services to its nearly 700-mile territory, covering all of Monona County and parts of Woodbury and Harrison Counties in western Iowa.

Karla Copple, Director of the Emergency and Inpatient Department at Burgess Health Center, says “This generous gift from the Burgess Foundation ensures that we can continue to provide exceptional emergency medical services to our community. We are deeply grateful for the support of our donors, whose contributions have made this significant enhancement possible.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.