Cooler weather settles into Siouxland with frost possible by the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a night of storms last night with a cold front moving through, today was feeling very different with highs in the 60s despite the sunshine returning.

We’ll see a little increase in clouds tonight with lows getting a bit cooler again into the upper 40s and lower 50s a light wind switching to the south.

Another cold front moves in on Thursday so that means a northwest wind will kick in again with highs staying a bit below average in the mid 60s and it will be breezy.

We could see a few sprinkles move in Thursday night into early Friday morning as a new surge of chilly air will take over as we could even see lows dipping into the low to mid 30s for the chance of some patchy frost.

Highs on Friday will only get into the low 50s with winds that could gust to 40 miles per hour.

By Saturday morning, lows could be dipping into the low to mid 30s so some areas of frost will be out there again and northern Siouxland could even see their first freeze.

Saturday afternoon will stay decently below average as well with highs in the upper 50s although it won’t be as windy as what we see on Friday.

We’ll start to warm things back up for the latter half of the weekend as highs on Sunday will be heading toward the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Will that warming trend continue into next week?

