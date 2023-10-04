Cooler weather settles into Siouxland with frost possible by the weekend

Forecast Highs
Forecast Highs(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a night of storms last night with a cold front moving through, today was feeling very different with highs in the 60s despite the sunshine returning.

We’ll see a little increase in clouds tonight with lows getting a bit cooler again into the upper 40s and lower 50s a light wind switching to the south.

Another cold front moves in on Thursday so that means a northwest wind will kick in again with highs staying a bit below average in the mid 60s and it will be breezy.

We could see a few sprinkles move in Thursday night into early Friday morning as a new surge of chilly air will take over as we could even see lows dipping into the low to mid 30s for the chance of some patchy frost.

Highs on Friday will only get into the low 50s with winds that could gust to 40 miles per hour.

By Saturday morning, lows could be dipping into the low to mid 30s so some areas of frost will be out there again and northern Siouxland could even see their first freeze.

Saturday afternoon will stay decently below average as well with highs in the upper 50s although it won’t be as windy as what we see on Friday.

We’ll start to warm things back up for the latter half of the weekend as highs on Sunday will be heading toward the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Will that warming trend continue into next week?

I’ll be showing you the rest of the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Police: 5 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after fight at Casey’s in Sioux City
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Sioux City police officer facing charges after alleged domestic assault
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say

Latest News

Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Below average highs and sunny days are ahead for Siouxland
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe weather threat into early Tuesday night as cooler air moves in
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe weather threat into early Tuesday night as cooler air moves in