DNA identifies two men killed in Elkton train collision

UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Through a DNA confirmation process, two Minnesota men killed in a crash with a train near Elkton have been identified.

Previously, according to the Department of Public Safety, around 7:00 p.m. on August 18, a 2011 Kia Sorrento was traveling south on SD Highway 13 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crashed through the warning arm of the train crossing, hitting the train passing through SD 13.

The Sorrento caught fire and trapped the two occupants of the car, both were pronounced deceased at the scene. The train derailed and crashed into a grain elevator.

The driver of the 2011 Kia Sorrento was Devon Fletcher, age 28, of Pipestone, MN. The passenger of the 2011 Kia Sorrento was Donovan Hollis, age 37, of Trosky, MN.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 5 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after fight at Casey’s in Sioux City
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Sioux City police officer facing charges after alleged domestic assault
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

Why the national alert test on Wednesday could be harmful for domestic violence, human trafficking victims
Two members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors tour Law Enforcement Center construction site
Siouxland students learn the importance of trade skills at the “Build My Future” event
The Law Enforcement Center will not open as scheduled
Two members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors tour the Law Enforcement Center construction site