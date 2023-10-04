Estherville, IA has a ‘minor’ driving problem

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Estherville, Iowa has a ‘minor’ driving problem, and more Iowans are speaking out about the state’s lax driving laws for minors.

Estherville Police Chief Brent Shatto has a clear message: If his officers catch minors abusing their school driving privileges, it’s an automatic ticket to the same court adults go to. KTIV rode along with one of his officers to learn just how pervasive the seemingly “minor” driving problem is.

“This is, this is a big problem, not just in Estherville, with kids violating their school license restrictions,” said Shatto.

Normally, Shatto gives his officers discretion in writing tickets, but he’s received so many complaints, he’s gone with a zero-tolerance policy.

He says Iowa law allows minors as young as 14 and a half to receive a school driving license but it’s supposed to be used only to drive to school or school-sponsored events on the most direct route.

“And that’s what I tell a lot of the parents, when they have an accident, everything’s fine and dandy until they have an accident and they’re not on their route,” said Shatto.

There are numerous consequences for minors who receive a ticket, including insurance spikes for parents, 30-day or more license suspensions, and even the inability to get youth restrictions on a full license dropped.

And the rules can change dramatically just depending on where you are, such as the Iowa-Minnesota border just a few minutes north of Estherville. On the Iowa side, it’s fairly easy for minors who aren’t even 16 to get at least some type of driver’s license. But if you hop over to Minnesota, that task is much more difficult.

“But if mom and dad are allowing it, are they thinking about the consequences, the kid is gonna be walking, at least for 30 days, if not more, insurance rates could go up and could or could get canceled. We don’t think about all those things,” said Shatto.

The police chief said he would not necessarily abolish the law, and he understands some kids do need to drive to school or they would never go. But he would change the law to require a symbol on student’s license plates or cars to indicate they’re using a school driver’s license.

Shatto said it’s often difficult for officers to identify which minors are violating the law unless they’re pulled over for another traffic violation or crash.

