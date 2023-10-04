Healthbeat 4: CNOS doctor completes his 100th hip surgery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A doctor at CNOS has completed his 100th hip surgery, a common need as people age.

In fact, primary and revision total hip and knee surgery are becoming more common.

Justin Deans, an orthopedic surgeon for CNOS, specializes in robotic bone surgeries.

“So I’ve now performed over 100 total hip and total knee robotic surgeries since I’ve been in Siouxland,” said Dr. Deans. “If you include the robotic surgeries that I’ve done in fellowship, it’s over doubled that”

The way hip and knee surgeries are implemented has changed over the years and now use a robot arm to assist.

“Robotic surgery is a little bit of a misnomer in that it kind of implies that maybe a robot comes in and does the surgery while the surgeon watches I think it’s better term would probably be robotic-assisted surgery, and that’s where the robot helps guide the instruments that we’ve conventionally used in hip and knee replacements. Instead of using manual jigs that have been used for decades,” explained Dr. Deans.

Using 3D imaging to make each part the perfect fit for every unique patient.

“That gets uploaded into a computer and then using software on that computer. We can plan in three dimensions the size of the implants, how we want to place the implants even down to half degree increments or even down to half millimeter thickness of bone resection,” said Dr. Deans.

Dr. Deans is going to be giving a presentation, on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations starting at 11:15 a.m. The presentation is open to the public, as Dr. Deans dives into more information, procedure details, and who might be a good candidate for the robotic joint surgery.

“So I think the biggest question I typically get about robotic surgery is how exactly the robot is involved and what it does,” said Dr. Deans. “And so I think knowledge is power and kind of understanding the details of the surgery really puts people at ease.”

