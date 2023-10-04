Hometown History: A schoolhouse from the 1800s, a historic bank and more in Odebolt, IA

ODEBOLT, Iowa (KTIV) - Odebolt, Iowa is a town of just under a thousand people but one thing is for sure, the community takes pride in preserving their history and even has a whole square dedicated to that history.

Odebolt boasts Heritage Square where people can easily walk from the Odebolt Historical Museum, the Iowa Rural Schools Museum of Odebolt, the Peterson Pioneer Home as well as the historic First State Bank.

Ground was broken on the historical site in 2011. In 2012, The Peterson Pioneer Home was moved to the site from its original site on Walnut Street. The home is an example of an 1886 pioneer home for a family of seven, although looking around it doesn’t seem that spacious.

The Petersen Pioneer Home is one of four attractions that make up Odebolt's Heritage Square. (KTIV)

“It’s interesting that it is preserved. I at one point, it could have been torn down, and the history would be gone. So we are happy to be part of the Heritage Square with four structures‚” said Twyla Godberson, local President of Quester Group.

Another historical landmark that can be seen in Odebolt is actually a fully working bank in town that has a heavy historical significance within the town. The bank was opened in 1915 by WP Adams and is largely unchained from the original design and structure. It now operates as Shelby County State Bank.

“We don’t have any plans to change it, everything is most likely going to stay exactly how it is just because it is such a unique place, and it is so cool,” said Branch Manager Evan Thelen.

The interior of the Shelby County State Bank. (KTIV)

After checking out the bank you can check out the Odebot Historical Museum which is located at 137 2nd Street. The museum serves as a location to showcase the area’s history as volunteers take items from the public and display items in a corner building.

The museum is segmented into sections such as a military section, a household section, as well as sections honoring the schools and sports in the area.

“We want our museum to be kind of a hands-on museum, a touchy feeling thing,” said Sheryl Diersen, a member of the Odebolt Historical Museum Board.

Some of the things featured at the Odebolt Historical Museum. (KTIV)

Finally, there is the Iowa Rural Schools Museum of Odebolt. The old schoolhouse building was transported to its current location back in 2011 and showcases what it was like to be an old one-room schoolhouse while showcasing other unique artifacts.

“We’ve got different styles of desks to show the different types of desks that were in use from 1883 to 1951. We’ve got different ways of showing teaching music from our pump organ to our Victrola to our piano. And so we are full of lots of interesting things that talk about a child’s life in that kindergarten to eighth grade,” said Carol Raasch, chair of Rural Legacy Projects.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.