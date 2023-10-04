‘It’s all gone’ - Sand Creek Post & Beam finds solace in the Wayne Business Park community after tornado in 2013

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Wayne’s Business Park took a direct hit from that EF-4 tornado 10 years ago. Back then, Sand Creek Post & Beam was celebrating nine years in business and looking forward to many more as a family-owned company in northeast Nebraska.

That tornado radically changed those plans in just minutes.

Len Dickinson and Jule Goeller, co-owners of Sand Creek Post & Beam, were home in Pilger when the tornado struck their business that Friday night. Several employees were still working at their facility in Wayne’s Business Park.

“About mid-afternoon, we kind of saw the weather start to turn. And as the afternoon progressed, it only got worse,” said Brandon Hanson, safety and production supervisor at Timberlyne. “So we made the final decision to actually, instead of going to our designated storm shelters, to get out of the facility and get everything abandoned. So we were able to evacuate the facility just in time before the storm actually hit.”

“Myself, my wife and some friends were actually going up to Ponca for a football game. And we were east of Wayne about eight miles up on the hill,” recalled Cal Wiechman, a sales consultant at Timberlyne. “And at that point about five o’clock on the radio they are seeing Wayne is getting hit with the tornado at that point. We’re looking to the west, it’s blue sky to the south, big rain cloud and you could not see a tornado. It was that rain and shrouded.”

The tornado tore directly through Wayne’s Business Park destroying everything in its path, including Sand Creek Post & Beam. Len and Jule were home near Pilger when the storm hit. They got the call, leaving their home so fast they didn’t shut the front door.

“We couldn’t get into town, the streets were already blocked off, we came in up a dirt road,” recalled Goeller. “And we couldn’t get any closer than about a block, walked through the debris got onto the property and I think I was immediately in shock. I couldn’t say anything.

“I’d never felt like that before,” said Dickinson. “It wasn’t really fear. It was just how could something like this happens so quickly, without any kind of notice. The storm was unexpected. It was the wrong time of year for a tornado.”

Hanson was the first back on the scene that evening.

“So I came out here, and I couldn’t believe my eyes,” explained Hanson. “I mean, it was pure devastation. It wasn’t just our facility that was down. But there were multiple buildings completely leveled to the ground, piles of rubble.”

Autoplay Caption

“There were sticks stuck between a rim and a tire of a pickup and buildings completely gone and then panes of glass sitting on a shelf that hadn’t been touched in the whole building is gone next to it,” recalled Cody Wortmann, marketing manager at Timberlyne.

“I had put about 20 buckets in my pickup figuring we had to pick up hardware all over the place,” said Wiechman. ‘We got here and both ends, the North ends of the building was still intact, building demolished but here’s all of the buckets, crates, bins of hardware were still in place.”

Len and Jule called in their management team to figure out what was next and they were met with another surprise.

“Everybody came, every single employee came,” said Dickinson. “And I was… I was shocked.”

“There never really was a question in our minds of if we were going to continue our business or not,” said Goeller.

With everything destroyed, they had to find a way to keep production going to fill customer orders.

“We were worried about cancellations and we didn’t have a single customer cancel,” said Wortmann, “people were very understanding.”

The first order of business was figuring out how to continue creating the barns and homes they sold while they rebuilt their facility.

“And we split up and we ended up running production out of three different facilities. One out of Pender, Nebraska, one out of Wakefield,” said Hanson, “and then we still did some shipping and receiving here at this facility after the cleaning.”

The Sand Creek Post & Beam team worked together, ensuring the company and the family they had created, survived the storm.

“You can always find good in every bad thing that happens,” said Goeller. “And especially in our case, I know maybe it’s cliche, but I really felt that we were like the phoenix rising out of the ashes.”

“Our company is all about growth, we’ve never wanted to just stay the same,” said Wortmann. “So it was kind of a reset moment that I think we were all proud of that we came out of way stronger than we were before.

And come back stronger they did. Just nine months after that tornado, they reopened, on Friday, June 13, 2014.

Ten years later, Sand Creek Post & Beam has grown. Now Timberlyne, they still resides in Wayne’s Business Park, building timber structures that harness the beauty, sustainability and strength of not just the wood they use, but the community they’ve built.

“But then now 10 years later to see it coming back bigger and better than ever is amazing,” said Hanson. “And some of our neighbors are the same neighbors that went to the tornado with us. And so they’re thriving as well. So that’s awesome to see.”

“I often wonder why me?” said Goeller. “Why were Len and I the ones that were able to get this going and I don’t think I can ever be thankful enough because it’s not really something you deserve. It’s just something that we put a lot of hard work in and just did one step at a time and never looked down and just knew that this was something we wanted to do and everyone that’s been with us every step of the way, they’ve gone Yep, let’s do it. Let’s do it. And you would be surprised at what a company or a community can do when they just decide. Yep, we’re just going to do it.”

Every year since the tornado, the team at Timberlyne mark the anniversary every year with a “Toast the Tornado” event for their employees, many of whom were working with them in 2013.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.