Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body from nearly 100 feet down inside the silo.(Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Wis. (Gray News) – A man in Wisconsin died after he was buried beneath corn feed inside a silo, officials said.

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department said first responders were called to the town of Brighton Tuesday afternoon for a report of an elderly man stuck inside a silo.

First responders found the man buried beneath corn feed in the silo. Numerous departments responded to rescue the man.

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body from nearly 100 feet down inside the silo.

Officials said the body was recovered, and the scene was cleared within about two hours.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Police: 5 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after fight at Casey’s in Sioux City
Sioux City police officer facing charges after alleged domestic assault
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud case
Iowa's top two most popular Halloween candies have flip-flopped from last year’s list.
What’s the most popular Halloween candies for Siouxland states this year?
A Rhode Island man passionate about Halloween and pumpkins puts on a huge holiday display....
Man’s home becomes ‘House of 1,000 Pumpkins’
FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late
A Rhode Island man passionate about Halloween and pumpkins puts on a huge holiday display....
Man's home becomes 'House of 1,000 Pumpkins'