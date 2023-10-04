Norfolk girl honored with “People Power” award for helping cancer patients

10-year-old Ruby Thone of Norfolk, NE is presented with her "People Power" award by Mayor Josh...
10-year-old Ruby Thone of Norfolk, NE is presented with her "People Power" award by Mayor Josh Moenning and members of the City Council.(City of Norfolk, NE)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Ten-year-old Ruby Thone is the latest recipient of Norfolk’s “People Power” award.

Mayor Josh Moenning and the City Council presented that award to her Monday night for her “Ruby’s Rainbow of Hope” project. It involved making care bags packed with a cozy blanket, an activity book, as well as, other essential items and a special note of encouragement, which is then donated to people battling cancer.

Ruby came up with the idea after her mother was diagnosed with cancer seven years ago.

“Ruby’s actions were thoughtful, caring, and compassionate,” said Mayor Moenning. “They reflect the essence of what it means to be a good neighbor, and we were proud to honor her and recognize her.”

Norfolk gives out “People Power” awards to community members who “of their own accord, motivated by goodwill and loving and caring for their neighbors as themselves, commit acts of extraordinary thoughtfulness, generosity, and compassion, demonstrating the power of people helping people and neighbor helping neighbor throughout our community.”

If you would like to nominate someone for a “People Power” award, you can reach out to Nick Stevenson at 402-844-2034, or by email at nstevenson@norfolkne.gov.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 5 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after fight at Casey’s in Sioux City
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
Sioux City police officer facing charges after alleged domestic assault
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The former clerk resigned after she was confronted by the mayor, but now a warrant for her...
Auditor: Former clerk spent thousands on Amazon, clothes, social media shops with city’s credit card

Latest News

Briar Cliff University holds educator summit for future teachers
Students listening to speaker.
Briar Cliff University holds educator summit for future teachers
At Sioux City's Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center students got the chance to learn about...
Siouxland students learn the importance of trade skills at the “Build My Future” event
A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will occur on Wednesday, October 4
National Emergency Alert System test to occur Wednesday, October 4