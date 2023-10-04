Norfolk girl honored with “People Power” award for helping cancer patients

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Ten-year-old Ruby Thone is the latest recipient of Norfolk’s “People Power” award.

Mayor Josh Moenning and the City Council presented that award to her Monday night for her “Ruby’s Rainbow of Hope” project. It involved making care bags packed with a cozy blanket, an activity book, as well as, other essential items and a special note of encouragement, which is then donated to people battling cancer.

Ruby came up with the idea after her mother was diagnosed with cancer seven years ago.

“Ruby’s actions were thoughtful, caring, and compassionate,” said Mayor Moenning. “They reflect the essence of what it means to be a good neighbor, and we were proud to honor her and recognize her.”

Norfolk gives out “People Power” awards to community members who “of their own accord, motivated by goodwill and loving and caring for their neighbors as themselves, commit acts of extraordinary thoughtfulness, generosity, and compassion, demonstrating the power of people helping people and neighbor helping neighbor throughout our community.”

If you would like to nominate someone for a “People Power” award, you can reach out to Nick Stevenson at 402-844-2034, or by email at nstevenson@norfolkne.gov.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.