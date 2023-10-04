‘Siouxland Big Give’ raises over $205,000 for nearly 100 local nonprofits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Community Foundation has announced how much the 6th annual Siouxland Big Give has made for local nonprofits.

According to a press release, the 24-hour online giving event held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 raised $205,080, the most ever raised during the Siouxland Big Give. Officials say the money was raised thanks to nearly 1,300 contributors.

The Siouxland Community Foundation says this year’s success was partially due to the support of various charitable organizations that secured matching gifts before the event, contributing more than $38,000 to the overall total. Additionally, the foundation says 43 participating nonprofits successfully raised over $1,000 each, with several others coming close to reaching this milestone. Nearly 100 local nonprofits participated in the event.

“We are so excited to have raised over $205,000 for so many wonderful projects,” said Katie E. Roberts, Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation. “Throughout the day, I witnessed donors learning more about their favorite charities, and nonprofits forming connections with new supporters. Siouxland truly answered the call.”

The Siouxland Community Foundation started the Siouxland Big Give in 2018, in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The event was created with the aim of connecting caring individuals with meaningful causes, promoting philanthropy in Siouxland by offering an accessible way for donors to contribute and supporting smaller organizations through collective marketing efforts. Over the past six years, the Siouxland Big Give has raised a grand total of more than $930,000 for participating nonprofits.

A comparison of how much money has been raised with each Siouxland Big Give. (Siouxland Community Foundation)

Established in 1988, the Siouxland Community Foundation is an organization that aims to connect people who care with causes that matter by providing a vehicle to receive gifts and distribute scholarships and grants in response to community needs. For more information visit www.SiouxlandBigGive.org.

