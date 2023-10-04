Six South Dakota baseball players facing rape charges

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Six members of a South Dakota baseball team accused of rape were in court Tuesday.

Six teens who were Mitchell Legion baseball players pleaded not guilty to their rape charges during their initial appearance in Pennington County Court.

Back in June, the Mitchell Baseball Association suspended play for the team after player misconduct allegations surfaced.

Lincoln Bates, Hudson Haley, Peyton Mandel, Carter Miller, Karter Sibson and Landon Waddell are each charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape. Haley has an extra charge of Second-Degree Rape.

Waddell is also facing an additional charge of aiding and abetting second-degree rape of a minor. Waddell asked for a modification to his bond, which was granted. He will now be allowed to travel with his family over the holidays.

Mandel’s lawyer asked that he be allowed to go to school, as well as participate in basketball and other extracurricular activities while on bond. The defense says Mandel has not been allowed in school as the other teens have and would like that amended. According to his lawyer, the victim does not play on the boys basketball team. He does, however, play football.

Seven Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky granted the motion to attend school as long as Mandel does not attend classes with the victim. Mandel is allowed to play basketball and can attend extracurricular events, but the victim has priority. Gusinsky stated Mandel will have to stay 100 feet away from the victim at activities and 30 feet away during school.

The teens’ next hearing is scheduled for early February.

