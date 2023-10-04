Small Iowa town focused on making independent living easier for seniors

NEOLA, Iowa (WOWT) - On Cottage Lane in Neola, just outside of Council Bluffs, is Lakin Village. It’s a cul-de-sac of cottages that make living easier for seniors.

“Each unit has an attached garage. They are senior-friendly wide doorways, walk-in showers, L-shaped kitchens for easy movement about,” said Denise Carlson, president of the Neola Betterment Corp.

The $2 million project was built through the Neola Betterment Corp. with the help of donations from organizations like the Community Foundation for Western Iowa.

“We granted them money to finish out that project and also to support the work they’re doing with Lookout Village,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the foundation.

Lookout Village is a volunteer-based program, giving residents the same kind of help they’d get in a senior living facility, except it’s in their own home and neighborhood.

“Lookout Village provides supportive services, transportation, companionship. And then a big part of that is all the social activities that Lookout Village sponsors,” Carlson said.

Right now, the number of seniors outnumber younger people who can take care of them.

“Maybe they’re getting married later in life, having kids later in life. We’re seeing this kind of inverted pyramid where there’s more older people at the top and less people at the bottom to help care for our older generation,” said Dr. Lakelyn Eichenberger, gerontologist.

She said aging impacts us all, and says thinking ahead is key in order to best prepare yourself or your aging loved one to be as independent as possible.

“If they’re building a house, do you want to have the master bedroom on the second floor? Or do you want it on the main floor so you can continue to age in that home with all of the things that you need at a very accessible place,” Dr. Eichenberger said.

Lookout Village is a membership-based program and they are always looking for volunteers.

Additional resources on how to prepare for aging-in-place can be found here.

